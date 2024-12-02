Morpeth Harriers tackle races on the beach and in the hills

Catriona Macdonald and her father raced in Scotland.

A busy day of athletics action across the North East saw runners competing over a wide range of courses, from on the beach at Blyth right up to the hills of the North Pennines.

The 64th Blyth Sands race from Blyth to Seaton Sluice and back began at 10am, near the bottom of the tide, and again featured the race’s unique handicapping system, with Senior Men off scratch chasing a big 15 minute handicap from the day’s first starters.

A headwind on the way out and treacherous conditions under foot made for a difficult run, and all that before factoring in the three barnacle-covered groynes to get over at the Blyth end.

As last year, this year’s race was won by Over-40 Jimmy Anderson of North Shields Polytechnic Harriers in a tim e of 29 minutes 44 seconds for the five miles.

Home club Blyth’s O55 Heather Christopher was second off an 11 minute handicap, with NSP’s Greg Penn third off 7 minutes. Morpeth Harriers ran the day’s second and third fastest times however, with O45 Dave Stabler in fifth overall and U18 Oliver Tomlinson finishing in eighth.

On the other side of the county, the Angus Tait Hexhamshire Hobble saw over 150 runners take on the 10.5 mile multi-terrain race over Hexhamshire Common from Allendale.

Tyne Bridge Harrier Craig Jones won in 1:07:05 seconds.

For Morpeth, Lee Cuthbertson had a good run to come home in fourth in 1:09:13.

Husband and wife Richard and Jane Kirby both took on the challenge, with Richard gaining the bragging rights this time by finishing ahead of Jane in 1:34:55 for 73rd.

Jane picked up a prize as second O50 and 80th (1:35:50). Training companion Anna Wright was 94th in 1:39:09.

The Run Northumberland Big 10 Miler at Matfen was won by Pudsey and Bramley athlete Callum Hanson in a time of 55 minutes and 29 seconds, with Morpeth’s Over-45 veteran John Butters third (58:17).

Club colleague Jimmy Dixon was fifth in 59:31.

The Scottish West District Championships saw father and daughter Alistair and Catriona Macdonald competing for their Scottish club, Bellahouston.

Catriona was fifth in the Senior Women’s race, recording 26 minutes over the 7.5k course.

Alistair was 140th in the Men’s, but picked up a prize as first O60 with a time of 29:24.

In sunnier climes, Shaun Land took over six minutes off his previous personal best when finishing in 2:53:04 seconds in the Valencia Marathon.