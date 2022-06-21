Morpeth Harriers strike gold at the NE Masters

Gavin Bayne on the top of the podium at the British Masters Championships.

Following last weekend’s British Masters Championships, this time Over 65 Bayne took part in no less than three track finals: the 800m, the 1500m and the 3000m, winning golds in all three races.

Taking the 800m in a time of 2 minutes 48.96 seconds, he moved on to the metric mile, winning this time in 5:30.51 before moving up to the 3000m, which he also took in 11:28.75.

It was a case of a much longer distance for club companion Mark Snowball – 70 miles, no less, as he took on the fearsome ‘Rat Race the Wall’ event. Starting from Carlisle Castle at 7 am in the morning, the run takes in most of Hadrian’s Wall, with a finish on the Newcastle Quayside.

Remarkably, Mark completed the distance in a time of 12 hours 41 minutes, with leading NE veteran Jarlath Mckenna setting a new course record.

There were seven winners from the club at the Northumberland Schools Track and Field Championships on Saturday, June 11.

Oli Calvert took the Junior Boys 1500m in 4:18.9 and Will de Vere Owen the 3000m in 9:07.1.

In the shorter sprints, Amy Longstaff won the Junior Girls 100m in 13.02 seconds, Amelia Hamilton the 300m in the same age group in 45.6s and Vicky Hodgson the Intermediate Girls 300m in 44.3s.

In the Field, Alexandria Hodgson won the Junior Girls Hammer in 26.53 metres and Ed Gardiner the Intermediate Boys Discus in 39.83m.

Many of these individuals were back in action this weekend, representing Northumberland Schools in the Inter Counties Track and Field Championships at Gateshead, and there were four victories from athletes in the club.

Amelia Hamlin was the fastest Junior Girl over 300metres in 43.7s, Will de Vere Owen won the Intermediate Boys 3000m in 8m 56.5s, fractionally just short of the English Schools Entry Standard, and Ed Gardiner was a clear winner in the Intermediate Discus with a best of 38.18m.

Another winner on the day was Triple Jumper Charlotte Earl, with a best of 11.20m, inside the National Standard, although the event itself was outside the main competition.

The previous Wednesday saw the return of another old favourite of a race, the Newburn River Run on the south bank of the River Tyne at Wylam.

Won by Jarrow and Hebburn runner Peter Smallcombe in 26 minutes 6 seconds with Sunderland Harrier Craig Gunn in 2nd place, Morpeth’s Richard Johnson finished in 3rd with 26.38s and Over 40 veteran John Butters 5th in 26.53s. With teenager James Tilley 11th in 28.11s and O/35 Adam Pratt one place behind in 28.15, the club picked up the Men’s team prize.