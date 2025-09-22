Morpeth Harriers shrug off loss of experienced competitor to win team bronze at the Northern Athletics Joe Galvin Road Relays

From left: Will de Vere Owen, Josh Fiddaman, Phil Winkler, George Lowry, Chris Coulson, Sam Hancox with their medals.

The Northern Athletics Joe Galvin Road Relays saw the Senior Men of Morpeth Harriers finish third of more than 100 teams at a rain-soaked Leigh Valley Sports Village on Saturday, the team bronze matching that won at Blackpool in 2024.

Starting and finishing on the track at the stadium, the twisty course around surrounding land certainly presented some real challenges for the runners, with the incessant rain exacerbating the difficulties over the 6.5km, two lap route.

With teams from the north west understandably well represented, Morpeth again carried the flag for the north east region, with stiff competition also coming, as expected, from across the Pennines, with Leeds City AC, Keighley and Craven and Hallamshire Harriers all very much to the fore.

The Senior Men’s race proved to be a tight tussle between local outfit Salford Harriers and Leeds City, with Salford winning by the tightest of seven second margins after nearly two hours of racing in a time of 1:53:40.

Losing ever-present stalwart Carl Avery late in the week was a big blow for Morpeth and pre-race team manager David Swinburne had expected a top 10, hopefully a top five finish – so to get into the top three was a most welcome bonus and a real credit to all those who battled to keep moving the club up through the standings leg by leg.

Loughborough student Will de Vere Owen had the challenging task of judging what pace to go out on the always keenly contested leg one, coming back in a time of 19:45, with experienced competitor George Lowry moving the team up the standings on leg two with a clocking of 19:33.

As conditions worsened and the rain got heavier, Josh Fiddaman (19:52) battled a stitch at two miles to move Morpeth into the top 10, with Sam Hancox (20:47) then picking up one more place.

It was the final two stages run by Chris Coulson, in his first road relay since joining the club, and the experienced Phil Winkler that did the damage however, with Coulson looking very strong when clocking the team’s fastest split of 18:43 to finish just outside the top five, and Winkler (18:51) performing miracles on the last stage as he moved the team into medal contention as, back in the club tent, initial disbelief at the final result gave way to elation.

The cumulative finishing time of 1:57:32 saw the team finish just ahead of Liverpool Harriers and early leaders Keighley and Craven.

Closer to home, leading Morpeth veteran Gavin Bayne signed off his home track season in fine style at Jarrow, completing the NEMAA and NECAA 10,000 metres in a new age group record time of 40 minutes 22.40 seconds.

The outstanding time sees Loansdean resident Bayne top the national Over 70 rankings and place now second in the world for the distance.

Heading into the European Masters in Madeira next month, he also tops national age group standings at both 5,000 metres and the mile.