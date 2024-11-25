Morpeth Harriers' Scott Beattie secures his place in the European Cross Country squad

Scott Beattie.

The planned fourth meeting of the Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League, scheduled to be held on a new course at Eglingham Farm near Mickley on Saturday, was cancelled as a result of Storm Bert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the Pennines in Liverpool’s Sefton Park the UK Cross Challenge – which incorporated the European Cross Country Trials – did take place, although the event was also plagued by persistent heavy rain throughout, making conditions extremely difficult.

Three athletes from Morpeth Harriers made the journey to Merseyside and were rewarded with some very strong performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the main event, the Senior Men’s 8k, Scott Beattie ran very strongly as the conditions began to take their toll, finishing third in 25m 02s behind winner Tomer Tarragano of Brighton and Hove (24m 44s), and former Northern and National Cross Country winner Hugo Milner of Derby (24m 54s).

As a result, Beattie has guaranteed himself a place in the European squad to run in Antalya, Turkey, on December 8.

Meanwhile club colleague Rory Leonard, who had actually led the 1,000-plus field in the early stages, slipped back slightly in the placings but dug deep to finish fifth in 25m 16s, just being outpaced for fourth by Aldershot’s Ellis Cross in the final strides.

In the Under-20 Men’s 4.4k event, Morpeth’s Joe Dixon also ran strongly, finishing 24th in a time of 14m 31s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, in his very first indoor event, Morpeth Under-20 Bertie Marr finished second fastest in the 2,000m in the opening Northern Athletics Indoor Athletics Meeting, held at Sheffield Arena on Saturday.

Marr posted a finishing time of 5m 49.88s behind Harrogate Harrier Luke Shacklock (5m 47.91s).

Two more club members were also involved in indoor action closer to home.

Under-15 Girl Sophie Pledger equalled her personal best performance over 60m of 8.24s, when she produced the fastest time of her age group in winning her final at the opening fixture of the Gateshead Standards Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Morpeth Harrier in action at the event was Under-15 Boy Charlie Townsend, a relative newcomer to the sport.

He finished second in the Under-15 Boys B Final, producing a time of 8.43s, which proved to be the seventh overall time of the age group.