Morpeth Harriers runner reflects on 'learning curve' after GB debut at European Athletics Championship
The evening’s final day of competition saw Leonard finish 17th overall in a time of 28 minutes 33.66 seconds, some way off his best for the distance, in a race won by the Swiss athlete Dominic Lobalu in 28:00.32.
Reflecting with youthful maturity on the experience, he later commented in interview: "It wasn’t quite how I envisioned it going but I also knew it was going to be a day where I’d have to learn…this is a learning curve.’’
On the same evening, 18 athletes from Morpeth Harriers were in action at the third North East Grand Prix meeting held at Jarrow’s Monkton Stadium.
Under 17 Woman specialist thrower Alexandria Hodgson was in fine form in the hammer, producing figures of 46.72m, which was just slightly adrift of her personal best. Those figures easily saw her win her age group competition.
Another Morpeth athlete in action in the throws cage was Under 20 Man Edward Gardiner, who threw 42.47m in the discus.
The main event of the evening on the track was the A Race of the Mile, which was run for the Stan Long Trophy.
Five Morpeth Harriers were amongst the line up, and James Tilley proved to be the best of these, finishing fourth in a strong run in, posting a time of 4m18.44s.
The other four Morpeth finishers were, Elliot Kelso (8th) 4m20.99s, Joe Dixon (9th) 4m22.70s, Bertie Marr (10th) 4m22.71s, and Sam Hancox (14th) 4m28.26s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.