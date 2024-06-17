Morpeth Harriers' Rory Leonard.

Morpeth Harrier and ex-KEVI pupil Rory Leonard collected his first vest as a Senior International when representing Great Britain in the 10,000m in the Olympic Stadium in Rome at the European Athletics Championships.

The evening’s final day of competition saw Leonard finish 17th overall in a time of 28 minutes 33.66 seconds, some way off his best for the distance, in a race won by the Swiss athlete Dominic Lobalu in 28:00.32.

Reflecting with youthful maturity on the experience, he later commented in interview: "It wasn’t quite how I envisioned it going but I also knew it was going to be a day where I’d have to learn…this is a learning curve.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the same evening, 18 athletes from Morpeth Harriers were in action at the third North East Grand Prix meeting held at Jarrow’s Monkton Stadium.

Under 17 Woman specialist thrower Alexandria Hodgson was in fine form in the hammer, producing figures of 46.72m, which was just slightly adrift of her personal best. Those figures easily saw her win her age group competition.

Another Morpeth athlete in action in the throws cage was Under 20 Man Edward Gardiner, who threw 42.47m in the discus.

The main event of the evening on the track was the A Race of the Mile, which was run for the Stan Long Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five Morpeth Harriers were amongst the line up, and James Tilley proved to be the best of these, finishing fourth in a strong run in, posting a time of 4m18.44s.