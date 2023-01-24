Morpeth Harriers runner ahead of the pack to win Fell Em Doon trail race

​Ali Douglas was first athlete back in 15 minutes 49 seconds, with teenager Liam Roche hot on his heels in second in 16:12 and Heaton Harrier David Young in third (16:39).

Some 13 other Morpeth Harriers completed the trail race, with Dave Stabler being the first Over-45 across the line in seventh place with 17:41.

Mark Snowball finished just outside the top ten in 11th with a time of 18:37.

Athlete Ali Douglas wins the festive 5K January 2023

NSP triathlete Steph Maclean Dann was the first female finisher in 19:16, with local ‘Hirstie’ Samantha Gair second in 19:50 and Morpeth’s Julie Vermaas third on 20:28.