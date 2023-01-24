Morpeth Harriers runner ahead of the pack to win Fell Em Doon trail race
More than 250 runners finished the annual Fell Em Doon festive 5k event in wintry conditions on Sunday, organised by Ashington Hirst Running Club, through Ashington Community Woods at Lintonville.
Ali Douglas was first athlete back in 15 minutes 49 seconds, with teenager Liam Roche hot on his heels in second in 16:12 and Heaton Harrier David Young in third (16:39).
Some 13 other Morpeth Harriers completed the trail race, with Dave Stabler being the first Over-45 across the line in seventh place with 17:41.
Mark Snowball finished just outside the top ten in 11th with a time of 18:37.
NSP triathlete Steph Maclean Dann was the first female finisher in 19:16, with local ‘Hirstie’ Samantha Gair second in 19:50 and Morpeth’s Julie Vermaas third on 20:28.
The Northumberland Schools Championships Cross Country Championships were held at Temple Park last week.