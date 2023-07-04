News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth Harriers run up Cheviot and Hedgehope as part of Chevy Chase

There were eight Morpeth Harriers, several wearing the vest of Northumberland Fell Runners, among the 175 finishers at the 66th annual Chevy Chase fell race on Saturday.
By Peter Scaife
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read
Members of Morpeth Harriers and the Northumberland Fell Runners at the Chevy Chase. Picture: Peter ScaifeMembers of Morpeth Harriers and the Northumberland Fell Runners at the Chevy Chase. Picture: Peter Scaife
Members of Morpeth Harriers and the Northumberland Fell Runners at the Chevy Chase. Picture: Peter Scaife

Organised by Wooler Running Club, the race is run over an established 20-mile circular route that takes in ascents and descents of both Cheviot and Hedgehope, and was won by Jarlath Mckenna, now with Tyne Bridge Harriers, in a time of 2 hours 38 minutes 56 seconds.

In his first Chevy Chase, Alistair Douglas was 28th and first back for Morpeth in 3:49:17 with NFR member Gary Mason 52nd in 4:10:36.

Running together, Jane Kirby and Anna Wright were 70th and 71st, but ninth and 10th female finishers, in 4:29:59.

Jamie Johnson was 74th, Mike Winter 75th in the same time (4:30:26), also running together, Gwenda Cavill 85th in 4:35:47 and Claire Calverley, 88th in 4:37:18.

The following day, Andrew Lawrence capped an eventful week of racing with victory in the Run Northumberland Coquet Half Marathon in a time of 1:22:53, his second half marathon in eight days following his second place at Leamington Spa the previous weekend.

Club colleague Rob Balmbra continued his progress back to full fitness with a third place finish.

There were four Morpeth finishers in the Great North 10k in Newcastle on Sunday.

Ben Clarke was 122nd in 40:30, Kirsty Burville 174th in 41:56, Linzi Quinn 334th in 44:49 and Harry Armstrong 341st in 44:54.

The previous Wednesday had seen Morpeth’s long hold on the local Weetslade Relays at Wideopen finally broken as the club lost out to a determined Sunderland Harriers.

