Members of Morpeth Harriers and the Northumberland Fell Runners at the Chevy Chase. Picture: Peter Scaife

Organised by Wooler Running Club, the race is run over an established 20-mile circular route that takes in ascents and descents of both Cheviot and Hedgehope, and was won by Jarlath Mckenna, now with Tyne Bridge Harriers, in a time of 2 hours 38 minutes 56 seconds.

In his first Chevy Chase, Alistair Douglas was 28th and first back for Morpeth in 3:49:17 with NFR member Gary Mason 52nd in 4:10:36.

Running together, Jane Kirby and Anna Wright were 70th and 71st, but ninth and 10th female finishers, in 4:29:59.

Jamie Johnson was 74th, Mike Winter 75th in the same time (4:30:26), also running together, Gwenda Cavill 85th in 4:35:47 and Claire Calverley, 88th in 4:37:18.

The following day, Andrew Lawrence capped an eventful week of racing with victory in the Run Northumberland Coquet Half Marathon in a time of 1:22:53, his second half marathon in eight days following his second place at Leamington Spa the previous weekend.

Club colleague Rob Balmbra continued his progress back to full fitness with a third place finish.

There were four Morpeth finishers in the Great North 10k in Newcastle on Sunday.

Ben Clarke was 122nd in 40:30, Kirsty Burville 174th in 41:56, Linzi Quinn 334th in 44:49 and Harry Armstrong 341st in 44:54.