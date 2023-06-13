Morpeth Harrier Lawrence McCourt on the Scotswood Road during the Blaydon Race. He finished in sixth place. Picture: Peter Scaife

An overcast day finally saw the sun emerge in time for the evening’s race, straight in the face of all those ‘gannin’ along the Scotswood Road’.

With the organisers sticking with 2022’s changed course, there is now a quayside start by the law courts and two miles along the river through Newcastle Business Park before a pull up to get on to Scotswood Road and the traditional crossing of the Tyne and on to Chainbridge Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Times were fast, with 2022 winner Calum Johnson of Gateshead Harriers again proving too strong for his rivals and winning in a time of 26 minutes 43 seconds for the 5.75 mile course, bettering his previous year’s time by over two minutes.

Morpeth Harriers comfortably retained the Men’s team title.

Carl Avery was first back for the club in fourth in 27:47, and also the first over-35, having gone toe-to-toe with fellow Harrier Alex Brown all the way, Brown finishing fifth, one second behind.

Lawrence McCourt was sixth in 27:52, with Sam Hancox, 13th in 28:41, making up the four-to-count team prize.

Thirty-one Harriers completed the course, with other notable runs coming from Thomas Prentice, 30th, Andrew Lawrence, 45th, and Andrew Ball, 77th and second over-45.

Catriona Macdonald was the club’s first female finisher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Kirby and Anna Wright also had good runs, finishing in 40:01 and 39:44.

Morpeth’s Fair Day Fun Run, for boys and girls up to and including school age Year 7 and organised by Morpeth Harriers, was held on Sunday morning with no shortage of participants, ranging from some clearly already very serious young runners to toddlers.

There were 85 finishers in the one-mile race, with Mason Gaylor of Newminster winning, as he had last year, in a time of 5 minutes 24 seconds.

Birtley Harrier Izzy Hall, who had travelled from Chester-le-Street to take part, was the first female finisher and also second overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth Harrier Daniel Vermaas was third with club colleague Jacob Thompson fifth.