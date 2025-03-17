Morpeth Harriers represent county at English Schools Cross Country Championships

Mason Gaylor.

There was another long journey to the other end of the country for the eight members of Morpeth Harriers who had been selected to compete for Northumberland at the English Schools Cross Country Championships held at Ardingly, West Sussex, on Sunday.

The county’s best performers were their Senior Boys, who finished as 13th team.

Led by North Shields Poly’s Daniel Watson, who finished in 11th, three Morpeth Harriers also weighed in with supporting counts.

Leading the trio was Elliot Kelso, who was second home for the county in 43rd place, with Harry Armstrong fourth counter in 104th, and Oliver Tomlinson fifth scorer in 186th.

Next best performers for the county were their Junior Girls, where two Morpeth Harriers were amongst the finishers.

Heidi Wilkinson finished as fifth home in 151st place, and Faye Heatley finished 308th as eighth home for the squad.

Northumberland Senior Girls finished 22nd, with Morpeth’s Tabitha Robson coming home as fourth counter in 158th place.

Morpeth’s Mason Gaylor was fourth home for Northumberland’s Junior Boys, who finished in 25th team place, finishing 174th.

Last but not least, Molly Roche was eighth home for Northumberland’s Intermediate Girls, who finished as 32nd team, placing 286th.

Sunday saw the Alnwick Castle 10k and Half Marathon Trail races held in the grounds of Hulne Park.

The club’s best performers all featured in the half marathon, where just short of 250 ran. The race was won by the unattached distance specialist Graham Malthouse in a time of one hour 23 minutes and 37 seconds.

Morpeth’s Dave Stabler chased him all the way home, however, finishing second in 1:23:50 with club colleague James Dixon coming in fourth in 1:26:44 and Jake Parmley 11th in 1:38:24. Stabler and Dixon were the first and second Over-40 runners.

Unattached Emma Hunter was the first Female home and 12th overall in 1:38:23, with Morpeth’s Anna Wright third in 1:44:55 and the first Over-40 runner.

Training companion Jane Kirby was second Over-50 in 1:53:52.

This weekend sees the last cross country fixture of the season, held at Druridge Bay, before the Northern Athletics six and 12 Stage Relays at Redcar, with teams from across the north of England competing.