Morpeth Harriers on form on the regional and international stage
Eligible to run for Scotland by virtue of her membership of Bellahouston Road Runners, her home club when north of the border, Macdonald formed part of a select team of three women and three men who took on a busy weekend’s programme of racing, with a 4.2k uphill race incorporating 1000 metres of uphill on the Saturday, sharply followed by a 21k up and down half marathon the next day, also including 1300m of uphill.
A lover of the fells and cross-country when back home, Macdonald placed 18th female overall and was third team counter in the vertical uphill and second in the half marathon.
With six countries taking part overall – France, Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland, as well as the home country – men’s and women’s scores were combined, with Scotland finishing 2nd overall behind winners Italy but ahead of other Home Nations.
Another Morpeth Harrier running well recently was talented teenage sprinter Sophie Pledger, who finished third in the 200m Final at the annual Northern Athletics combined Under 15/Under 17 Inter Counties Track and Field Championships held at York.
Representing the North East Counties Athletics Association, Sophie was rewarded with a new personal best for the distance when she posted a time of 26.89s.
Sophie’s season had made an excellent start when she won two Gold Medals in the 200m and 300m at the recent NECAA Track and Field Championships, hence her very worthy selection to represent the region in York.
