Morpeth Harriers' men's team retains Royal Signals Relays title

The winning men's team, from left: Alex Brown, Eliot Kelso, Ellis Hetherington, Peter Smallcombe and Sam Hancox (Connor Marshall missing). Picture: Peter Scaife

Saturday’s Royal Signals Relays saw Morpeth Harriers once again retain their Senior Men’s title while their Senior Women finished in second place.

The longstanding local fixture incorporates the North East Counties Athletics Association Road Race Championships, with all runners completing a two lap, 2.2 mile circuit of the lake in Hetton Lyons Country Park.

The day’s first race, held over four stages, saw a strong Morpeth Senior Women’s team claim silver in a time of 52 minutes 15 seconds behind race winners North Shields Polytechnic Harriers (50:55).

Morpeth’s challenge was headed by Lizzie Rank (13:12) with Catriona Macdonald, on leg two, running the club’s fastest time of 12:49. Robyn Bennett clocked 13:08 three on leg three with Holly Lawrence bringing the team home in second place with 13:06, over a minute ahead of nearest rivals Tyne Bridge Harriers in third (53:53).

The B team of Lindsey Quinn (14:18), Lorna Macdonald (14:42), Jane Kirby (15:49) and Kirsty Burville (14:25) finished 13th out of 35 complete teams.

Under-17 Charlotte Marshall ran the first leg for an incomplete C team, clocking a respectable time of 15:53 in her first taste of competition with older athletes.

The veteran team of Rob Hancox (13:42), Alistair Macdonald (13:57), Lee Bennett (12:48) and Jason Dawson (13:21) were unfortunate to miss out on a medal in the Over-50s race, placing fourth in a time of 53:48.

The Senior and Over-35s race, held over six stages, saw an impressive gun to tape victory for the club’s men.

On leg one Peter Smallcombe – who had raced in Northern Ireland less than 48 hours previously – got Morpeth off to a fine start, his clocking of 10:23 the day’s fastest time, to put them into a lead that was never seriously challenged.

Connor Marshall ran 10:56 on leg two, teenager Eliot Kelso 11:12 on leg three and Ellis Hetherington, another who had raced on Thursday, 11:08, with the lead slowly extending.

With Sam Hancox clocking a fine 10:57 on leg five, the Morpeth lead looked unbeatable, and so it proved to be on the final leg, with Alex Brown extending it further with his time of 10:46.

The cumulative time of one hour five minutes 22 seconds was a full minute ahead of nearest rivals Gateshead Harriers.

The B team of Ethan Bond (11:13), Dominic Harris (12:51), Dan Melling (11:33), James Deathe (12:06), Liam Ramsay (12:20) and Tom Innes (12:39) also made the top 10 with a time of 1:12:42, with 42 teams finishing.

In a very keenly contested Men’s Over-35 fixture, the club came fourth, missing out on a medal by seven seconds after over an hour of racing.

Ian Harding ran their day’s fastest time of 11:51 on leg one, with Dave Stabler (12:15), Andrew Lawrence (12:03), John Butters (12:10), Rob Balmbra (also 11:51) and Andrew Ball (12:35) completing the line-up.

Eight of the club’s Senior Men crossed the Irish Sea to race in the prestigious Armagh International 5k on the previous Thursday evening, finishing second.

James Young came 15th in a time of 13 minutes 55 seconds, with Finn Brodie 41st (14:11), Carl Avery 65th (14:25) and Peter Smallcombe 77th (14:29) making up the team count of four.

Josh Fiddaman was 94th (14:30), Ellis Hetherington 100th (14:38), George Lowry 124th (14:47) and Tom Prentice 206th (15:40).