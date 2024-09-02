Morpeth Harriers master their events at World Masters Athletics Championships

Gavin Bayne won a team bronze at the World Master Athletics Championships.

Three members of Morpeth Harriers travelled to Gothenburg as part of the GB Masters team for the World Masters Athletics Championships for competitors 35 and over across a full range of track and field events.

European Over-50 indoors champion Trevor Hodgson was first up in the 100m, clocking 11.77 seconds in his heat to make the semi-final, where he recorded 11.81s for third place to make the final.

There he was up against some stiff opposition, with two of his American rivals having run in previous Olympics.

In the final he clocked 11.74s for a very respectable sixth place, to round off what has been an outstanding season for him.

He would later also run a leg in the A final of the 4 x 100m relay, where the GB team finished second to the Americans, but with two faster teams in the following B race he was denied a team silver.

Nisha Desai comfortably made the final of the 400m hurdles, winning her heat in a time of 64.71s.

There she won a tremendous individual bronze medal in front of delighted parents, Hemant and Veena, who had travelled out to support her.

Over-65 Gavin Bayne was last in action, taking part in a challenging men’s half marathon run over a hilly course around the city.

Team mate Paul Mingay was first overall in a remarkable 1:22:35 seconds, with Bayne finishing 11th over-65 in 1:31:42.

Although he was the second counter for GB in a three to count, cumulative time team competition, GB’s final counter could only manage 1:37:13, but nevertheless the evergreen Morpeth Harrier collected a richly deserved team bronze for his efforts.