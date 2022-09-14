Morpeth Harriers in Great North Run
There were some 60,000 runners taking part in Sunday’s Great North Run, as the world’s largest half-marathon returned to its traditional route from Newcastle to South Shields after the Covid enforced changes of 2021, with thirty Morpeth Harriers lining up amongst those competing, writes Peter Scaife.
The race itself was won by Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in a time of 59 minutes and 33 seconds, with Ethiopians Selemon Barega and Kenenisa Bekele 2nd and 3rd (1 hour 39 seconds and 1:01:01).
In a closely fought Women’s race, Kenyan Helen Obiri was 1st female finisher in 1:07:05, fellow Kenyan Peres Jepcrchir 2nd (1:07:07) and Ethiopian Almaz Ayana 3rd (1:07:10).
Gateshead Harrier Calum Johnson, 9th overall, was the first finisher from the North East in 1:03:16 and North Shields Polytechnic Harrier Dave Green, having a good run, the second, 18th in 1:05: 52. Fellow NSP Harrier Molly Pace was the first local Female to finish, 27th in 1:22:38.
For Morpeth Harriers, Alex Brown was first home, 22nd in 1:06:50 and club stalwart
Most Popular
Andy Lawrence, a regular for many years, just outside the top 100, 103rd in 1:14:23.
Also taking part for the club were: Mark Snowball, 154th in 1:16:37; Richie Hughes, 230th in 1:18:19; Andrew Hebden, 396th in 1:22:34; Dave Stabler, 422nd in 1:22:51; Jake Parmley, 562nd in 1:24:43; Shaun Land, 602nd in 1:25:13; Neil Gunstone, 1328th in 1:31:41; Josh Burton, 1847th in 1:34:58; Mike Winter, 2048th in 1:36:06; Anna Wright, 2063rd in 1:36:14; Lindsey Quinn, 2069th in 1:36:17; Julie Vermaas, 2309th in 1:37:26 ; club chairman Dave Swinburne, 2637th in 1:38:49; Jenny Belton, 2955th in 1:40:11; Ciaran Leahy, 2989th in 1:40:21; Jim Alder 3318th in 1:41:39; Kevin Shanahan, 4819th in 1:46:34; Mike Steven, 5037th in 1:47:14; Laura Mclean, 6908th in 1:52:14; Mhairi Line, 7396th in 1:53:22; Matthew Boyle, 7696th in 1:54:03; Robyn Ferguson, 7887th in 1:54:26th; Paul Willis, 8244th in 1:55:10; Becky Lawson, 12932nd in 2:04:15; Arjan Piet, 21481st in 2:21:01 and Rosie Winter, 25285th in 2:29:18.
It was also good to see the return to competitive action of two Harriers both returning after a lengthy spell out and operations to boot, Tony Lewis, 3389th in 1:41:54 and Gary Mason, 7086th in 1:52:39.