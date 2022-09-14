Morpeth Harriers in Great North Run

Runners crossing the Tyne Bridge on the Great North Run.

The race itself was won by Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in a time of 59 minutes and 33 seconds, with Ethiopians Selemon Barega and Kenenisa Bekele 2nd and 3rd (1 hour 39 seconds and 1:01:01).

In a closely fought Women’s race, Kenyan Helen Obiri was 1st female finisher in 1:07:05, fellow Kenyan Peres Jepcrchir 2nd (1:07:07) and Ethiopian Almaz Ayana 3rd (1:07:10).

Gateshead Harrier Calum Johnson, 9th overall, was the first finisher from the North East in 1:03:16 and North Shields Polytechnic Harrier Dave Green, having a good run, the second, 18th in 1:05: 52. Fellow NSP Harrier Molly Pace was the first local Female to finish, 27th in 1:22:38.

For Morpeth Harriers, Alex Brown was first home, 22nd in 1:06:50 and club stalwart

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Lawrence, a regular for many years, just outside the top 100, 103rd in 1:14:23.

Also taking part for the club were: Mark Snowball, 154th in 1:16:37; Richie Hughes, 230th in 1:18:19; Andrew Hebden, 396th in 1:22:34; Dave Stabler, 422nd in 1:22:51; Jake Parmley, 562nd in 1:24:43; Shaun Land, 602nd in 1:25:13; Neil Gunstone, 1328th in 1:31:41; Josh Burton, 1847th in 1:34:58; Mike Winter, 2048th in 1:36:06; Anna Wright, 2063rd in 1:36:14; Lindsey Quinn, 2069th in 1:36:17; Julie Vermaas, 2309th in 1:37:26 ; club chairman Dave Swinburne, 2637th in 1:38:49; Jenny Belton, 2955th in 1:40:11; Ciaran Leahy, 2989th in 1:40:21; Jim Alder 3318th in 1:41:39; Kevin Shanahan, 4819th in 1:46:34; Mike Steven, 5037th in 1:47:14; Laura Mclean, 6908th in 1:52:14; Mhairi Line, 7396th in 1:53:22; Matthew Boyle, 7696th in 1:54:03; Robyn Ferguson, 7887th in 1:54:26th; Paul Willis, 8244th in 1:55:10; Becky Lawson, 12932nd in 2:04:15; Arjan Piet, 21481st in 2:21:01 and Rosie Winter, 25285th in 2:29:18.