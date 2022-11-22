Athletics

The country’s oldest 10 mile race – and now one of the oldest and most well-established races in the UK – the record books boast a prestigious list of past winners, including Ron Hill, Steve Cram and, of course Morpeth Harriers President Jim Alder MBE, a four time winner (64, 69, 70 and 71) and for a long time also a course record holder.

Despite a slight south westerly headwind, conditions proved to be surprisingly good on the day as the large field headed out on the B6264 towards Carlisle with high-flying Leeds City athlete Phil Sesemann, Project NE’s Kieran Walker and Morpeth’s Sam Hancox making the early running.

Unsurprisingly, Sesemann proved too strong for the opposition and pulled away to win in a time of 48 minutes 48 seconds with Maguire in 2nd place in 49:27.

Hancox paced the price rather for the early pace and saw Birtley’s Adrian Bailes, a winner on the Town Moor last weekend, move through for 3rd (49:42), with Hancox having to settle in the end for a fine 7th place in a new personal best of 50:30.

Matthew Briggs was 12th in 51:51, and with Ali Douglas 22nd in 54:50, the team picked up a well-deserved 3nd place team prize behind Chorlton Runners and host club Border Harriers.

In the women’s race Rachelle Falloon was 8th and 5th Senior Female in 1:00:58, like Hancox a new personal best time.

Also running were Andy Lawrence, 25th in 54:55; John Butters, 35th and 4th 0/45 in 55:20; Lee Bennett, 51st and 3rd 0/50 in 57:00; Richie Hughes, 67th in 58:29; Gavin Bayne, 2nd 0/65 and 155th in 1:03:53; Rob Hancox, 160th and 6th 0/55 in 1:04:10; Andriy Volkov, 169th in 1:05:18 and Norman Clark, 588th and 4th 0/70 in 1:29:18.