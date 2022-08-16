Morpeth Harriers hot on their heels at Tyne races

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the balmy weather bringing out hundreds to wine, dine or just wander on the banks of the Tyne, in the process they created something of an obstacle course which only added to the existing benches and bollards along the northern banks of the river.

The event continues to grow its reputation as the fastest 5k race in the North East, with this year a number of runners from Leeds City making the journey up the A1 to take part and the race, also incorporating this year the NECAA 5k Championships.

The evening’s preliminary race, a 3k event for runners below the age of 17, saw Gateshead Harrier Josh Blevins the first finisher in 8 minutes 57 seconds with Morpeth’s Millie Breese, whose efforts over the summer have been very much focussed on the Triathlon, coming home in 10m 25s as first female finisher in 12th place overall.

The first of the evening’s 5k races, an elite event for those able to run sub 20 minutes, saw a leading group featuring 2022 Blaydon Race winner, Gateshead’s Calum Johnson, quickly establish itself with Leeds City’s Graham Rush, second to Johnson at Blaydon, also prominent.

Johnson led the field to win in 14:11, only an agonising one second off his own course record. Over 35 Rush was second in 14:24 with NSP Harrier Dave Green third in 14:46.

Matthew Briggs was Morpeth’s first finisher, seventh in 15:21, with new signing from Jarrow and Hebburn AC, Peter Smallcombe 12th in 15:38. Smallcombe was also second U/20, with fellow U/20 Joe Armstrong 18th and fourth O/20 in 15:56.

The women’s field was headed home by another Leeds City athlete, Georgia Malir, who finished in 17:10, with Sunderland Stroller’s Olympian marathon runner Aly Dixon 2nd in 17:45.

Morpeth’s Cat Macdonald was the third woman home in 17:57 on a night that was very much a Macdonald family affair, with father Alistair finishing in 19:35 (174th and fourth O/55) just ahead of daughters, Lorna, 185th in 19:59, and Linzi, 207th in 20:24.