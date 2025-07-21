Morpeth Harriers help England and Scotland win medals at Castle Howell International Snowdon Mountain Race

Catriona Macdonald, third from right, with the rest of her Scotland team mates.

Two members of Morpeth Harriers had the distinction of collecting international honours when running in the 48th Castle Howell International Snowdon Mountain Race (Ras Yr Wyddfa) at the weekend.

For Catriona Macdonald, it was a return to a mountain she has raced up and down previously in Scotland colours, but for Lawrence McCourt it was his first time in an England vest, but on the day both had outstanding runs.

Quite rightly describing itself as ‘one of Europe’s toughest endurance challenges’, the 10-mile mountain race starts and finishes at Llanberis and includes a full 7.16km ascent and descent of the highest summit in England and Wales.

With North Wales escaping the downpours that affected much of the rest of the country on Saturday, it was the oppressive heat that was more of a factor for those taking part, with several of the 406 finishers collapsing from heat exhaustion at the finish.

Won by Italian Luca Magri in a time of one hour six minutes and 10 seconds, with Italy also collecting the team prize, McCourt had an outstanding run to finish in fifth place in a time of 1:09:50 and was second counter for an England team who picked up a silver medal.

The women’s race was won by Nancy Scott of England in 1:20:30 with Macdonald finishing in 1:27:28 as ninth female and second team counter for Scotland.

Once again, Italy picked up the team prize with England second and Scotland third.

Two weeks earlier, Morpeth’s Gavin Bayne had also run for his country when representing England Masters in the Great North 10k in Newcastle.

In his first race as an Over 70, evergreen Bayne showed he is not slowing down when finishing a twisty turny course in the centre of Newcastle in a time of 40 minutes and 24 seconds to win his category.

The following week he showed his remarkable versatility and endurance when running on the track in the North East Masters Grand Prix, finishing the mile in six minutes and two seconds before taking on the 800m on the same night, which he completed in 2:52.