Pam Woodcock and Shuna Rank with their Run Through Newcastle medals. Picture: Peter Scaife

Houghton Harrier Cameron Allan won the A race in a time of 29 minutes 28 seconds, just pipping Gateshead’s Callum Johnson, with Durham City Harrier Jasmine Wood first female finisher in 33:37.

Morpeth’s Lawrence McCourt just missed out on a top three place, coming home fourth in 30:44, with Alex Brown seventh and George Lowry 12th. The club had nine finishers in the A race.

There were six Morpeth Harriers in the B race, with Richard Glennie first back for the club in 41:44.

There were age category medals for three Morpeth veterans, with Anna Wright second Over-40 in 42:22, Shuna Rank second Over-55 in 46:08 and Pam Woodcock winning the Over-75 category in 57:13. Laura Mclean also ran a personal best, finishing 207th overall in 46 minutes.

Several athletes from Morpeth Harriers braved some hard and frosty conditions at the annual Northumberland Schools Cross Country Championships, held at Temple Park, South Shields.

Some of those competing also managed to gain qualification for the next round of the competition, the Northern Schools Inter Counties, to be held at Stewart Park, Middlesbrough, on Saturday, February 3, which will be the final stepping stone for qualification for the English Schools Championships at Pontefract Racecourse in March.

In the Senior Boys event, six members of the club got into the top 10 places, led home by Will Devere-Owen, who won in 21:24.

Elliot Kelso was third, and he was followed home very closely by Ethan Phillips and Bertie Marr, who were fourth and fifth respectively.

Other Morpeth Harriers in action were Joe Close (eighth), Ryan Davies (ninth), and Elliot Mavir (13th).

Morpeth’s Oliver Tomlinson finished a creditable third in the Intermediate Boys event, with his club colleagues Ben Moll and George Mavir 15th and 17th respectively.

Despite a stomach bug, Junior Boy Ewan Line, who had surely been in line at least for a top three place, still managed to finish seventh.

Other Morpeth Harriers in action in the Junior Boys event were: Harry Douglas 13th), James Rothwell (21st), Thomas Roche (27th), Evan Laude (32nd), and Daniel Vermaas (43rd).

Two runners from the club took part in the Minor Boys event, with Jack Dhawar finishing 31st and George Moll 47th.

Lucy Raper produced a fantastic run in the Minor Girls event to finish second. Zoe Tomlinson and Emily Vermass finished 19th and 44th respectively.

Three Morpeth Harriers featured in the top ten finishers in the Junior Girls event with Sophie Pledger fifth, Faye Heatley eighth, and Emma Tomlinson 10th. Anna Archibald finished 61st.

Two athletes from Morpeth Harriers faced the starter in the Intermediate Girls event, with Molly Roche battling well to finish 11th, and Iris Dungait in 23rd spot.

Six Morpeth Harriers took part in the Brass Monkey half marathon in York.

Hallamshire Harrier Tommy Power won in 1:6:58, with Leeds City AC’s Sarah Potter winning the woman’s race.

Finn Brodie was 10th and Phil Winkler 12th.