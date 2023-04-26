Morpeth Harriers Bertie Marr, Liam Roche and Will Devere-Owen in London. Picture: Morpeth Harriers

This year’s race was certainly among the most memorable of recent times, with Kenyan Kelvin Kiptun running the second fastest marathon time ever to take the Men’s title in a new course record of 2:1:25 seconds, and Dutch track specialist Sifan Hassan winning on her marathon debut in 2:18:33.

Meanwhile, in his ninth London marathon, Andrew Lawrence was first back in blue and white, finishing 185th in 2:32:03.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence was closely followed by Over 40s Ade Whitwam, 256th in 2:34:09, and Ian Harding, 274th in 2:34:36.

Rob Hancox put injury worries behind him to finish in 3:06:35, and, in her first attempt at the distance, Linzi Quinn clocked a very respectable 3:47:54.

Four athletes from Morpeth Harriers were also in London and in competitive action when they represented North East Counties at Saturday’s British Athletics Road Race Championships for younger age groups that were contested within the annual London Mini Marathons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best result for the region came in the Under-17 Men’s section, where they finished second to the South East.

Finishing 12th, Will Devere-Owen was second counter for the North East, with club colleague Liam Roche fractionally behind in 13th place.

Outside the scoring count was Morpeth’s Bertie Marr, who was fifth home for the region in 44th place.

The region’s Under-15 Boys finished as 12th team behind winners North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth’s Ollie Tomlinson was third counter in 52nd place.

Closer to home, there were nine finishers, including the race winner, from the club at the Terry O’Gara Memorial 5k hosted by Wallsend Harriers.

Winning in a new course record of 14 minutes 26 seconds, Alex Brown showed a clean pair of heels to Joe Wales of Gateshead Harriers and Chris Coulson of Houghton Harriers.

Fourth and fifth were two of the club’s talented youngsters, with Peter Smallcombe having an excellent run in 4th (15:15) and KEVI sixth-former James Tilley recording a personal best in 5th (15:26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad