Anna Wright, Julie Vermaas and Jane Kirby are all smiles after completing the Edinburgh Marathon. Picture: Morpeth Harriers.

Five athletes from Morpeth Harriers competed at the annual Northern Athletics Track and Field Championships, held at Sport City in Manchester over two days on Saturday and Sunday (June 3-4).

Phil Winkler won gold on day one in the senior men’s 5000m, posting a winning time of 15:02:95.

Also winning a podium place was Edward Gardiner, who won bronze in the under-20 men’s discus with a best throw of 36.99m.

There were more medals on day two, when Joe Dixon won bronze in the under-20 men’s 5000m in his first outing at the distance.

Charlotte Earl produced a best of 11.59m in the under-20 women’s triple jump, a mere fraction adrift of her personal best, to win bronze.

Two under-17 men from the club also represented the North East Counties at the annual Northern Inter Counties Track and Field Championships, held at York.

The region finished second overall behind Yorkshire, losing out by 109 points.

Joe Close finished fourth in heat one of the two-heated 800m, posting a time of 1:58:43, which was fifth fastest overall over both heats.

Elliot Kelso finished third in the 1500m, posting a time of 4:09:50s.

Seven Morpeth Harriers took part in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival, which saw 11 different races over a range of distances.

Sunday’s Marathon, which advertises itself as one of the country’s fastest and finishes on the coast at Musselburgh, was won in a time of 2:21:34, with Jemima Farley the first female finisher in 2:39:39.

Rob Balmbra was first home for Morpeth in a time of 2:58:21 with four other finishers for the club.

Anna Wright had an excellent run to finish 790th and 14th over-40 in 3:24:07, with Jane Kirby not far behind in 3:29:29 for 1023rd and 10th over-45, and Julie Vermaas 1,548th and 17th over-45 in 3:41:49.

Mhairi Line was 5,717th in 5:01:24.

In the day’s Half Marathon race, Finn Brodie had a fine run to finish agonisingly just outside the top three in 1:07:52 for fourth place.

