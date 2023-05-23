Mark Snowball of Morpeth Harriers in steeplechase action. Picture: Peter Scaife

There were 25 Morpeth Harriers involved in the NECAA Championships held at Middlesbrough Sports Village, with the club winning 15 medals.

One of the weekend’s stand-out performances was by Under-17 Joe Close, who won both the U17 1500m and the 800m.

Elliot Kelso took silver in the 800m and Elliot Mavir bronze in the 1500m.

Peter Smallcombe was another double winner, taking a bronze in the Senior Men’s 1500m and a gold in the 800m.

Veteran Morag Stead was a gold medallist in the Women’s 5000m, with U17 Vicky Hodgson taking a silver in the 300m hurdles.

KEVI sixth-former Ed Gardiner won gold in the U20 discus, while Alexandria Hodgson took the U15 Girls hammer title.

Charlotte Earl took gold in the U20 triple jump.

The track at King Edward VI High School hosted the first fixture in the Northern Athletics NE Premier Division on Saturday (May 20), with Morpeth playing host to five other teams from across the region.

Morpeth finished in a tie for third place with Darlington Harriers, with Gateshead winners ahead of New Marske.

Many of the day’s best performances were on the track, with Alex Brown winning both the 1500m and the 5000m.

Connor Marshall and Bertie Marr took the 800m A and B races, while Nisha Desai won the 400m hurdles.

Mark Snowball, in the thick of the action as well as organising the Men’s team, placed second in the 3000m steeplechase.

Mia Belton claimed second in the 100 and 200m, while Charlotte Earl won the long jump and triple jump for the A team and Olivia Gent was second and first for the B.

Mark Banks took the Men’s high jump with a best effort of 1.60m.

Morpeth’s young athletes were in action the following day with the second fixture of the North East Youth Development League at Shildon, finishing fifth out of eight.