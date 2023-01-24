There was a strong presence from runners attached to Morpeth Harriers, most of whom represented East Northumberland, and several notable individual victories.

The first victory came from Ewan Line in the Boys Minor Championship race for pupils in Years 6 and 7. Line’s fine run was backed up by Ruben Jones (7th), Evan Laude (27th) and Daniel Vermaas (31st) with the East Northumberland team finishing second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also four Harriers in the matching Girls fixture, with Faye Heatley (4th), Abi Potrac (10th) and Sophie Pledger (11th) representing E ast Northumberland, and Cecily Findlay (40th) running for North Northumberland. East Northumberland went one better than the boys with the team overall winners.

Oliver Calvert was among the winners.

In the Junior Boys race, for pupils in Years 8 and 9, George Mavir was fourth, with Ben Bowen 45th, Michael Leeson 46th, and Thomas Roche 53rd. The East Northumberland team were third. Emma Tomlinson was 6th in the Junior Girls, Megan Potrac 13th, Charlotte Marshall 26th and Iris Dungait 29th, with the team coming second.

The second individual victory came in the Intermediate Boys race for Years 10 and 11, where Oliver Calvert won ahead of club colleague Elliot Kelso in 3rd. Oliver Tomlinson was 4th, Harry Armstrong 34th and Stephen Craske 39th, with the team fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Senior Boys race for pupils in the Sixth Form, Joe Dixon came first, ahead of North Tyneside’s Josh Blevins. James Tilley was 3rd, Will De Vere Owen 4th, Matthew Walton 5th, Liam Roche 6th, Ethan Philips 7th, Ryan Davies 8th, Bertie Marr 13th, all representing a dominant East Northumberland team, and Ralph Robson, running for Tynedale, 16th.