Morpeth Harriers compete at national and local competitions, and retain Woodcock Relays title

Ellis Hetherington, Holly Lawrence and Connor Marshall with the Woodcock Relays trophy.

There were mixed fortunes for teams from Morpeth Harriers over a busy local and national weekend of competition.

With the National Cross Country Relays taking place at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield, Morpeth’s Junior and Senior Men’s teams produced respectable performances, with both outfits making the top 20.

The three stage and three kilometre Junior Men’s race, for Under 20s, was won by Aldershot, Farnham and District in 26 minutes 29 seconds, with Morpeth clocking a cumulative time of 28:19 for 19th place.

Loughborough University student Will de Vere Owen took the first leg, recording 9:02, and Leeds University student Liam Roche the second in 9:28.

Ponteland High School sixth-former Oliver Tomlinson brought the team home in 9:49.

The final race of the day, the Senior Men’s run over four stages of 5k, was won by Tonbridge AC in one hour and five seconds.

A congested field of well over 100 complete teams saw Morpeth finish in 16th place with a cumulative time of 1:03:05.

Josh Fiddaman got the team off to a solid start in 16:11 and Chris Coulson moved the team up several places when recording Morpeth’s fastest time of the day, 15:17, with George Lowry on third leg clocking 16:14 and Carl Avery 15:42 to bring the team home.

There was better news closer to home with Morpeth retaining the Norman Woodcock title in near perfect conditions on a bright Sunday morning at Gosforth Park.

A three stage mixed relay run on the road round the inside of the race track, there were well over 100 complete teams out from across the region, with Morpeth hoping to hang on to a trophy they had also won last year.

Connor Marshall got the club’s challenge off to an excellent start, his time of seven minutes and 59 seconds for the 1.66 mile circuit putting the team right up with the leaders.

At the end of leg two, Tyne Bridge Harriers had taken a slight lead courtesy of Jess Eaton’s clocking of 9:05, the fastest female time of the day, but Holly Lawrence’s 9:09, the day’s second fastest time, put Morpeth into second place and so it all came down to the morning’s last stage.

Returning to competitive action after several months off with injury, Ellis Hetherington showed himself more than up to the challenge, quickly overtaking Tyne Bridge’s Michael Hedley in the first quarter-of-a-mile and then going on to record the day’s fastest time of 7:40.

Morpeth’s winning time of 24 minutes and 48 seconds saw them record a winning margin of 10 seconds over second placed Heaton Harriers.

The club’s B team of Over-40 Dave Stabler (8:45), Lizzie Rank (9:23) and Dean Lonsdale (9:21) also ran well to make a top 10 finish in eighth.

A further team of Bobby Hagen (8:26) and teenagers Charlotte Marshall (10:51) and Ben Moll (9:19), all running in a Senior relay team for the first time, came back in 28:36 for a very creditable 15th place.