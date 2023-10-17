Morpeth Harriers claim two team wins and two second places in North East Harrier League

Bertie Marr won the men's fell race at Alwinton Show. Picture: Peter Scaife

And although there were no individual winners for the club, there were two team wins.

The first of those came courtesy of the club’s U13 Boys squad, with Jacob Thompson and Evan Laude second and third overall and Liam Jackson finishing the team count of a miserly 11 points in sixth. George Moll (10th), Daniel Vermaas (28th from Fast Pack) and Lewis Baillie (49th) also all turned out supporting runs.

The second team win was similarly emphatic, with the club’s Senior Men proving to be much too strong for the opposition.

Will de Vere Owen was third overall, Tom Balsdon fourth and Joe Dixon, running from Medium Pack, 10th.

With Shaun Land 24th from Slow, Alistair Douglas 27th from Fast, and Jake Parmley 32nd, also from Slow, the team finished on 55 points, 35 points ahead of North Shields Polytechnic Harriers.

Morpeth’s women missed out on a team win by one point to Durham City, with Poppy Buck, in her first race for Harriers, finishing 10th.

There was another team second in the U15 Girls race, where Emma Tomlinson came third, with Charlotte Marshall (13th), and Lucie Todd and Mya Young, both in their first races for Morpeth, 19th and 20th, and Megan Potrac 20th.

The last of the county’s autumn shows took place at Alwinton on Saturday, with the strongly contested Fell Race taking place.