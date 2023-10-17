News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Morpeth Harriers claim two team wins and two second places in North East Harrier League

Under clear skies, cross country action took place close to home for Morpeth Harriers at the weekend with the second round of the Start Fitness-sponsored North East Harrier League held at Druridge Bay Country Park.
By Peter Scaife
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Bertie Marr won the men's fell race at Alwinton Show. Picture: Peter ScaifeBertie Marr won the men's fell race at Alwinton Show. Picture: Peter Scaife
Bertie Marr won the men's fell race at Alwinton Show. Picture: Peter Scaife

And although there were no individual winners for the club, there were two team wins.

The first of those came courtesy of the club’s U13 Boys squad, with Jacob Thompson and Evan Laude second and third overall and Liam Jackson finishing the team count of a miserly 11 points in sixth. George Moll (10th), Daniel Vermaas (28th from Fast Pack) and Lewis Baillie (49th) also all turned out supporting runs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second team win was similarly emphatic, with the club’s Senior Men proving to be much too strong for the opposition.

Most Popular

Will de Vere Owen was third overall, Tom Balsdon fourth and Joe Dixon, running from Medium Pack, 10th.

With Shaun Land 24th from Slow, Alistair Douglas 27th from Fast, and Jake Parmley 32nd, also from Slow, the team finished on 55 points, 35 points ahead of North Shields Polytechnic Harriers.

Morpeth’s women missed out on a team win by one point to Durham City, with Poppy Buck, in her first race for Harriers, finishing 10th.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was another team second in the U15 Girls race, where Emma Tomlinson came third, with Charlotte Marshall (13th), and Lucie Todd and Mya Young, both in their first races for Morpeth, 19th and 20th, and Megan Potrac 20th.

The last of the county’s autumn shows took place at Alwinton on Saturday, with the strongly contested Fell Race taking place.

Harrier Bertie Marr won the men’s race and Cat Macdonald the women’s race.

Related topics:Morpeth HarriersMorpeth