Morpeth Harriers claim medals in Northern and North East AA championships

Morpeth's Finn Brodie on his way to the runners-up spot in the Northern Athletics 5k Championships at Sunderland.

Many of the North East’s leading runners descended on the Silksworth Sports Village in Sunderland on Thursday night for the annual Sunderland Harriers five kilometre race, which this year also incorporated both the Northern and North East AA championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Split into combined Women’s/Men Over 50 and Senior/Men Over 40 races, with a preliminary Junior two-mile race, Morpeth Harriers were well represented, with 12 runners lining up in the first of the evening’s 5k fixtures.

Won by a flying Stacey Smith of North Shields Polytechnic Harriers in an impressive time of 16 minutes 29 seconds, leading Morpeth veteran Morag Stead was first back for the club, 14th overall but the first Over 50 in a time of 18:12, and collecting gold medals in both Northern and North East Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was followed home by club colleagues Holly Lawrence, 21st and ninth Senior Female, in 18:33, and training companion Poppy Buck, 23rd and 11th in 18:43, both in their debut runs over the course.

Also medalling were evergreen Over 70 Pamela Woodcock, who won her category in a time of 27:49, and Over 65 Dave Nicholson, who was second in his category in 20:54. Jason Dawson was the club’s first Over 50 home, 29th in 18:52, with Elvet Strider Lindsay McEwan recording the fastest Over 50 time of the night of 17:00.

There were just over 200 finishers in the night’s elite race, with 11 blue and white vests on the start line.

The race was won by young Houghton Harrier Chris Coulson in an impressive time of 14:26, with Morpeth’s Finn Brodie 11 seconds behind and visiting runner Edward Leech, of Forest of Dean AC, third (14:44).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Smallcombe was fourth for the club in 14:51, but did have the distinction of picking up a Northern Athletics bronze medal, with Leech ineligible.

Three more Morpeth athletes made the top 10, with George Lowry fifth in 14:55, Connor Marshall eighth in 15:02 and Will Cork 10th in 15:03. Young Elliot Kelso, in his first race with the Seniors, was 15th in 15:26.

Visiting Gala Harrier Darrell Hastie recorded the fastest Over 40 time of the evening of 15:01.

Sunday saw the first running of an event new to the region, the Newcastle Half Marathon and 10k, which were organised by the Run Through organisation, who had also been responsible for June’s Morpeth 10k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a start and finish at Kingston Park, home of Newcastle Falcons, and a route taking in closed roads around Newcastle Airport and Dinnington, the marathon was won by Heaton Harrier David Young in a time of one hour 11 minutes 26 seconds with Lindsey Wellburn the first female home in 1:27:22. The 10k was won by visiting Highgate Harrier Seya Taha Ghafari in a time of 31:54, with Nicole Rich the first Woman in 38:40.

Morpeth’s Lizzie Rank was the third Woman in the marathon in 1:32:48, with Anna Wright, who had clearly got the previous weekend’s Chevy Chase out of her legs, first Over 40 in 1:36:00.