Sunday morning saw the annual running of the Alnwick Harriers organised Northumberland Coastal Run, with over 350 runners completing the course, surely one of the most scenic in the country, along the coast from Beadnell to Alnmouth.

And there were victories for Morpeth Harriers in both Men’s and Women’s races, with Andrew Lawrence, in his first ever run over the course, the overall winner in a time of 1 hour 21 minutes 3 seconds for the 14 mile course.

Lawrence had been helped for much of the way by a previous race winner, club companion Ian Harding, who took the race out to well over half way and finished 2nd in 1:22:22, with a visitor from South Yorkshire, Thomas Shaw of Worksop Harriers, 3rd in 1:23:28.

In a race she has very much made her own, and finishing this year 10th overall in a time of 1:32:48, veteran Jane Hodgson was once again 1st Female, completing yet another victory to add to a remarkable list that goes all the way back to 2017.

Trevor Hodgson tops the podium at the Scottish Masters.

Claremont Road Runner Sarah Kerr was 2nd Female in 1:38:04 and Heaton Harrier Ellie Reed 3rd in 1:39:40.

There was further success for Morpeth with Tayla Douglass 5th Female in 1:48:19, Anna Wright 2nd Over 40 in 1:48:47 and training companion Jane Kirby likewise 2nd

O/50 in 1:53:18.

Meanwhile evergreen veteran Gavin Bayne, who will be travelling to the World Masters Championships in Gothenburg in August, warmed up by coming home 27th overall but 1st O/65 in 1:41:27.

The previous day saw the challenging 49th Snowdon Race, the Castell Howell International Ras Yr Wyddfa taking runners all the way from Llanberis to the summit of the highest mountain in Wales and back in an event the organisers rightly describe as ‘one of Europe’s toughest endurance challenges’.

Not to be deterred, there were some 461 finishers which included many of the best hill runners from across the Home Counties with a visiting team from Italy also.

Morpeth’s Macdonald family were once again prominent, with Catriona picking up another Scotland vest and completing the race in 1 hour 26 minutes 54 seconds as Scotland’s 2nd counter behind fastest Female back, teammate Naomi Lang (1:15:48).

Meanwhile father Alistair had a remarkable run to finish ahead of everyone in his age category as 1st O/60 in 1:38:36 and 123rd overall.

Not to miss out on the family outing, determined Mum Margaret also completed in 2:43:09.

Fastest time of the day was by Joe Steward representing England, an extraordinary 1 hour 5 minutes and 41 seconds.

The previous weekend had seen veteran sprinter Trevor Hodgson collect another medal to add to his already impressive collection as he came back 1 st in the Over 50 age category in the 100 metres at the Scottish Outdoor Championships in Dundee.

Finishing in a time of 11.86 seconds, a little short of his best of 11.5, Hodgson picked up a Gold to add to the European title he had won indoors some months ago.

Like Bayne, his next stop will be the World Masters in Sweden next month.