Morpeth Harriers athlete wins Senior Open at British Triathlon Super Series in Sunderland

Dan Dixon in action at Sunderland. Picture: Gordon Dixon

Taking part in the Senior Open category, Dixon finished in a time of 1 hour 18 minutes 27 seconds, 16 seconds ahead of Harry Leleu in 2nd with Chris Perham 3rd a further six seconds back.

Dixon’s win came in front of his very proud father, Gordon, his original coach, as well as other member of his family.

After the event, Dan, who has been in fine running form in both road and track races over the last couple of weeks, was understandably delighted: ‘It’s awesome to win at a home race.

"I am spending a lot of time racing abroad so to race at a home event with my friends and family here cheering me on is really special. To have a field that’s strong here in Sunderland is absolutely awesome. When you win in a strong field it always feels a bit better.”

A busy time beckons for Dixon, who will be off to South Korea to compete next in a World Cup Triathlon next weekend.

Closer to home, with little in the way of races locally, many runners took the opportunity to take part in nearby parkruns.

Morpeth Harriers were first back in three of the local 5k time trials, with Tom Balsdon recording the second fastest time so far of 17:16 at the second running of the Ashington Community Woodland event.