Morpeth Harrier Trevor Hodgson wins a medal at the British Masters Track and Field Championships
Running a season’s best of 11.62s for the 100 metres, Hodgson set a national age group Over-50 record in his heat to qualify for the final, where his time of 11.69s meant he narrowly missed out to East Cheshire’s Mike Coogan, who won in a time of 11.64s with Hodgson having to settle for silver.
With his eyes on a bigger prize, namely the World Masters Championships to be held in Gothenburg at the end of August, Hodgson remained upbeat as his fine season continued to build.
He is currently ninth in the world in his age group for the 100m, although if non wind-assisted times were included, he would be sixth.
July also saw the curtain come down on Morpeth’s Track and Field competition for Senior and Junior athletes with the final fixture for Young athletes held at Shildon, where 22 Morpeth athletes represented the club.
Rounding off a hard season as sixth of eight competing teams, several of which were in fact joint clubs, Morpeth’s team also finished sixth overall cumulatively.
Their Senior outfit also finished their season at the same venue the previous weekend, the team finishing third on the day and fourth overall in their top division behind winners Darlington Harriers.
The club’s season was certainly adversely affected by having no home fixture, and having to travel over an hour to Shildon on not one but two occasions for both Senior and Junior teams. Hopefully this anomaly will be addressed by the fledgling North East League next season.
