Morpeth Harrier Trevor Hodgson wins a medal at the British Masters Track and Field Championships

Trevor Hodgson on the podium.

Morpeth Harrier Trevor Hodgson added to his growing list of medals for 2024 at the British Masters Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Running a season’s best of 11.62s for the 100 metres, Hodgson set a national age group Over-50 record in his heat to qualify for the final, where his time of 11.69s meant he narrowly missed out to East Cheshire’s Mike Coogan, who won in a time of 11.64s with Hodgson having to settle for silver.

With his eyes on a bigger prize, namely the World Masters Championships to be held in Gothenburg at the end of August, Hodgson remained upbeat as his fine season continued to build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is currently ninth in the world in his age group for the 100m, although if non wind-assisted times were included, he would be sixth.

July also saw the curtain come down on Morpeth’s Track and Field competition for Senior and Junior athletes with the final fixture for Young athletes held at Shildon, where 22 Morpeth athletes represented the club.

Rounding off a hard season as sixth of eight competing teams, several of which were in fact joint clubs, Morpeth’s team also finished sixth overall cumulatively.

Their Senior outfit also finished their season at the same venue the previous weekend, the team finishing third on the day and fourth overall in their top division behind winners Darlington Harriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad