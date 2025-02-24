Morpeth Harrier Scott Beattie races Paris Olympics gold medallist Cole Hocker

Morpeth Harrier Scott Beattie.

There was a big new personal best performance on Friday night in America by Morpeth Harrier Scott Beattie at the Boston University Track Centre.

Part of a world class field that included Paris Olympics 1500m gold medallist Cole Hocker, the 25 lap, 5000m battle for World Standard times saw four runners in the field make the qualifying standard of 13 minutes 1 second for the Tokyo World Championships later in the year.

Beattie narrowly missed that time, but did record a remarkable 13:04.9 when finishing in sixth place, his expression as he crossed the line and glanced across the clock registering his amazement at the quality of his run.

Hocker was the winner in 12:57.32.

A handful of Morpeth Harriers travelled to the capital at the weekend to take on the National Cross-Country Championships, held this year at Parliament Hill Fields in North London.

Always the toughest of cross-country challenges, there was plenty of mud for runners to deal with.

In her first National, Heidi Wilkinson ran well to place 42nd in the Under-13 Girls, with team mate Zoe Tomlinson 140th in a field of nearly 300.

Zoe’s older sister, Emma, was 124th in the U15 Girls race, while brother Oliver placed 52nd in the U17 Boys, with Ben Moll 232nd.

In field of nearly 200, Northern Cross-Country silver medallist Joe Dixon placed 26th in the U20s.

Disappointingly, there were only two blue and white vests out in the final race of the day, the Senior Men over 7.5 miles.

Won by Chiltern Harrier Richard Slade in 43 minutes 52 seconds, Sam Hancox was 165th in 51:15 and veteran Andrew Lawrence 263rd in 53:37.