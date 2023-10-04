Morpeth Harrier Scott Beattie has his first run for Team GB at World Road Running Championships
Beattie took 13 seconds off his previous best time when finishing ninth in 13:32, with the race won by Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet in a speedy 12 minutes 59 seconds.
Beattie is next in action alongside members of a strong Morpeth Senior Men’s team at the National Six Stage Road Relay Championships in Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.
Meanwhile, there were more than 900 finishers at the inaugural Run Through Jarrow 10k on Sunday, with a high-class field attracted to the fast and flat course on closed roads through the streets around Monkton Stadium.
The race was won by Gateshead’s Callum Johnson in a time of 29:31, with Sunderland Harrier Joe Armstrong second in 30:40. Morpeth’s Lawrence McCourt was third with a time of 30:45.
Club colleague Connor Marshall was sixth in 32:20, with Peter Smallcombe also making the top 10 in 33:31, and, like Marshall, running a personal best.
James Dixon was the third Over-40 in 29th with a time of 35:42, also a personal best, with Connor Hall 67th in 38:04.
Claire Calverley was the club’s only female representative, coming 244th and the fifth Over-45 in a time of 45:50, with Elswick’s Sophie Pikett the first female finisher in 35:30 ahead of Durham City Harrier Jasmin Wood in 36:41. Louise Mitchell of Durham University made up the placings, coming third in 37:49.