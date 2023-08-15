Morpeth Harrier Scott Beattie set a new course record when he won the Newcastle Quayside 5k. Picture: Peter Scaife

First run in 2014, the race has established itself as one of the fastest and most popular in the region.

When the quick course and challenging standard of competition is matched with near perfect conditions, as was the case on Wednesday, then fast times and personal bests are almost guaranteed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beattie, now resident in the UK following study at the University of Tulsa, immediately formed part of a leading group of three, with Kenyans Martin Mumo Musyoka and Paul Selian, who all got away from the chasers in the first kilometre, with Musyoka, who had won the previous weekend’s Darlington 10k, looking in particularly fine form.

A few seconds behind the leaders, Beattie’s club companions Carl Avery, Lawrence McCourt and Finn Brodie were tied together in a group of three.

By the 3k mark, the lead was down to a straight battle between Beattie and Muyoka, Selian having been dropped and now coming under the challenge of both Avery and McCourt.

With less than 1,000 metres to go, Beattie put in a series of surges that broke Musyoka, winning in a time of 13 minutes 46 seconds, a new course record, with the Kenyan second in 13:53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avery had also got away from the rest of the field, taking third place in 14:14, with McCourt fourth in 14:29. Selian was fifth with another Morpeth Harrier, Finn Brodie, sixth in 14:42.

Morpeth’s Connor Marshall finished 13th in 15:10.

With 23 runners in the A race, for which a sub-20 minute qualifying time had been required (so restricting the field to less than 250 runners), the club was well-represented. There were also age category wins for John Butters, 61st and first Over 45 in 16:37 and Gavin Bayne, 213th and first Over 65 in 19:22. Lee Bennett was third Over 50 in 17:09.

The women’s prize was taken by a visiting athlete from Leeds City, Heather Townsend winning in 16:22.

Morpeth’s Cat Macdonald was seventh in 17:27 with sisters Lorna and Lindsey also both running, Lindsey recording a new personal best of 19:33.