Morpeth Harrier Sam Hancox beats 600 runners to win the popular Blyth 10k

Sam Hancox leads the Blyth 10k.

On a bright and breezy Sunday morning, Morpeth’s Sam Hancox was first of just under 600 runners home at the annual Blyth 10k race.

The popular event, held over an out and back course from Blyth Quayside to Seaton Sluice, was once again sold out well in advance and attracted a good local field, drawn by the fast and flat course offering runners a good chance of personal best times.

A winner in 2016 and 2018, Hancox took charge at the sharp end from the off, with a small group comprising Blackhill Bounders’ Jordan Bell, a winner for the previous two years, and Gateshead and Sunderland veterans Conrad Franks and Liam Taylor trying to go with him.

Hancox had shaken them off well before the turn around at Seaton Sluice, and extended his lead steadily on the long road home along the pavement and cycle paths back to Blyth, finishing in a winning time of 31 minutes 58 seconds.

Franks managed to get ahead of Bell for second place, some 30 seconds back in 32:28, with Bell seven seconds behind.

Wallsend’s Jennifer Berry took the women’s race in 37:08, with Elswick’s Imogen Bungay second (38:52) and Sunderland Stroller Wendy Chapman third (39:10).

With four in the top 10 and six in the top 20, Morpeth were clear winners of the team prize, with Rob Balmbra back in seventh (33:48), training partner Mark Banks eighth (33:55) and evergreen Ian Harding 10th (34:06). Harding was second Over 40.

Also running in blue and white were: Lee Cuthbertson, 14th in 34:37; Dave Stabler 19th and second O/45 in 35:21; Tom Innes 29th in 36:07; Dean Lonsdale 67th in 38:58; Rob Hancox 74th and second O/55 in 39:13; Mike Winter 157th in 43:25, and Norman Clark 389th and seventh O/70 in 56:16.

Saturday saw the 34th Allendale Challenge Marathon for walkers and runners, organised as an invaluable fundraiser by North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team.

William Barnes was first back over the challenging route in a time of three hours 36 minutes and 30 seconds, with Morpeth’s Nicola McCoy first woman home and 26th overall in 4:55:02.

Fellow club member Richard Kirby was 45th in 5:18:11.