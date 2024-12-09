Morpeth Harrier Rory helps GB win bronze at European cross country championships

Rory Leonard running for Team GB last year. Picture: Getty Images

Morpeth Harrier Rory Leonard rounded off what he describes as ‘a breakthrough year’ by collecting his share of a team bronze medal at the 30th European Cross Country Championships in Turkey on Sunday.

On a day that saw most sporting events cancelled en masse across the North East, conditions were much more propitious at the purpose-built course at Antalya on the Turkish coast, where the GB team enjoyed a remarkably successful day, collecting 12 medals in total.

Rothbury-born Leonard formed part of the five man Senior Men’s team in the day’s final race over 7.5k, although, sadly, training companion and fellow club member Scott Beattie, who, like Leonard, had qualified in horrendous conditions at Liverpool two weeks previously, was an unfortunate late withdrawal.

Establishing a good position by the 2k mark, ex KEVI schoolboy Leonard looked strong throughout and found the purpose-built course very much to his liking, steadily pushing on as the race progressed and overtaking early leader and GB team mate Hugo Milner by the end to finish as first counter for the GB team with a top 10 placing of ninth.

The race was won by Norway’s Olympic gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen in a time of 22 minutes and 16 seconds, with Leonard – who said it was ‘amazing to be in the presence of one of the greatest ever’ – not so far behind in 22:45.

With Milner 11th and Tomer Tarragano 19th, the British team were only two points behind silver medallists Belgium with Spain collecting the team gold.

“This is what we train for – we train for the big day,” Leonard exclaimed afterwards.