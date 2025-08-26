Morpeth Harrier Lawrence McCourt wins his first England call-up after challenging race in the Lake District

Lawrence McCourt in action in the British trials in the Lake District.

The British trials for the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships – to be held in the Pyrenees in September – took place in the Lakes recently, with an uphill only race at Skiddaw followed by an up and down race at Whinlatter Forest, with teams from the four Home Nations taking part in a national championship.

The Whinlatter Forest race took place over a two-lap 14k course, including 750m of climbing, and saw Morpeth’s Lawrence McCourt feature in a very competitive field.

Won by Lothian Running Club’s Moray Pryde in a time of 57 minutes 11 seconds, just ahead of Jacob Adkin of Moorfoot (who had won the Skiddaw race), McCourt finished in a fine fifth place in a time of 58:11.

After a challenging workout in some torrid weather, he faced an anxious wait to see if he had made the championships, but did have the comfort of knowing he had at least finished ahead of all four who had run in England vests on the day.

Fortunately he didn’t have too long to wait however, with the 37-strong squad for GB and NI announced for the combined Mountain and Trail Running Championships the following week. Receiving his first international call-up, McCourt was selected in a strong team of four for the classic Up-and-Down race.

McCourt’s success is also a tribute to the coaching input of Laura Weightman, with the relative newcomer to fell racing continuing to be guided by the two-time Olympian.

Running in the same race on Sunday, Morpeth’s Catriona Macdonald also had a great run, finishing in seventh place in 1:12:52, and was first counter for a Scotland team who took a team silver behind hosts England.

Aldershot’s Nancy Scott took the women’s title in 69:07 with Black Coombe’s Katherine Maltby second in 70:38.

Macdonald’s performance was all the more remarkable in that she had previously also taken part in Friday night’s uphill race, finishing ninth and fourth runner for Scotland in a time of 51:27, with fellow Scot Kirsty Dickson recording the fastest female time of 45:49.

Meanwhile under-20 hammer specialist Alexandria Hodgson took a bronze medal in the Scottish Nationals at Grangemouth at the weekend with a best throw of 50 metres 76 centimetres.

Hodgson’s bronze came hard on the heels of another medal of the same colour won by her in the U20 English Championships at Birmingham two weeks ago.

Currently in a fine run of form himself, Morpeth’s leading national over-70 veteran Gavin Bayne picked up an excellent gold medal in the 5,000m at the British Masters Championships in the Midlands on Saturday.

Winning in a time of 19 minutes 58 seconds (over 30 seconds ahead of his nearest rival), Bayne’s win sees him top the UK rankings for the distance, with the hope of adding the 10,000m title to that already won in the near future.