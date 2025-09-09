Morpeth Harrier finishes in top 20 in the Great North Run

Members of Morpeth Harriers took part in the Great North Run. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The near 60,000 runners who took part in the 44th edition of a blustery Great North Run on Sunday morning included once again many members of Morpeth Harriers keen to be part of the world’s largest half-marathon.

On a day when Kenyan athletes were first across the line in both men’s and women’s races, with Alex Mutiso recording one hour and 52 seconds and compatriot Sheila Chepkirui 1:09:32, Carl Avery was first back in a blue and white vest, making the top 20 in 19th place in 1:07:16.

He was followed home by Phil Winkler, 24th in 1:08:18, Tom Prentice, 73rd in 1:12:49, and Connor Marshall, 98th in 1:13:50.

Kirsty Burville was the club’s first female finisher, just outside the one-and-a-half hour mark in 1:30:32 in 1,359th place.

The day before saw the annual Ben Nevis race from Fort William, with the 600 entrants – who had all had to pass strict entry requirements – taking on the 4,409ft up and down Britain’s highest mountain.

Morpeth’s Catriona Macdonald, representing her Scottish club Bellahouston AC, was very much to the fore in the women’s race, with the distinction of being the first woman to reach the summit in a time of 1:17:14.

Hauled in on what is perhaps the most difficult descent in the country, she nevertheless finished in a fine fourth place, 67th overall, in a time of 2:06:25.

Ambleside’s Eve Pannone recorded the fastest female time of 2:00:56 with the race itself won by Sasha Chaplin of Carnethy HRC in 1:38:04.

Catriona’s father, Alistair, also took on the challenge, finishing in 206th place as seventh Over-60 in 2:33:24.

Only just over 400 of those entered completed the course.