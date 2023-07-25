Morpeth Harrier Dan Dixon takes Northern Athletics 5k Road title in emphatic fashion

Dan Dixon in action. Picture: Peter Scaife

Held once again at the Silksworth Sports Complex over a course which has always produced some fast times, this year’s two races featured quality fields made up of the much of the best of the North East’s running community.

Dixon looked in excellent shape as he ran away from the chasing group to record a personal best time of 14 minutes 35 seconds and a winning margin of some 17 seconds over KEVI sixth-former Will De Vere Owen, who took second place in a sprint finish over Houghton Harrier Chris Coulson.

Club colleague Sam Hancox missed out on a medal by a two second margin, having to settle for fourth in 14:54 but taking a share of the team prize.

Behind these three were no less than nine other Morpeth Harriers, with a dominant club performance reflected in figures of six in the top 10 and eight in the top 20.

Peter Smallcombe and Will Cork, seventh and eighth, made it back in under 15 minutes, with Alistair Douglas 16th and Liam Roche 17th also making the top 20. Also featuring were: Tom Prentice 27th, Elliot Kelso 38th, John Butters 54th and second over-45, James Dixon, 89th and Lee Cuthbertson, 102nd.

The earlier race, for women and men over 50, was won by Elswick Harrier Sophie Pikett in 16 minutes 41 seconds, 20 seconds ahead of her second and third-placed rivals, Esme Davies of Border Harriers (17:02) and Shona Haston of Gateshead (17:21).

On a flat course and in sunny conditions, both of which must have seemed a world away from her ascent and descent of Snowdon last weekend, Cat Macdonald was first back for Morpeth, 11th overall and fifth woman home in 17:43.

Macdonald was followed by team mates Robyn Bennett, 27th senior, and 28th Lindsey Quinn.

Also running were Rob Hancox, who was 26th and second over-55-, and over-65s Gavin Bayne and David Nicholson, who were the two fastest over-65s of the night.