Morpeth Harrier Catriona Macdonald represents Scotland in tough fell race in Italy

Catriona Macdonald with team mate Isla Patterson in Italy. Picture: Scottish Athletics

Two members of Morpeth Harriers travelled to Europe at the weekend to take part in high profile competitions in Italy and Germany.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catriona Macdonald collected another Scotland vest when competing once more in the popular, if very challenging, Trofeo Vanoni race in Northern Italy.

A 7.2k fell run from the centre of the town of Morbegno – which includes 435m of sharp ascending and descending – Macdonald was part of a two person Scotland Women’s team that finished seventh overall, taking the second leg in 24:02 after first leg runner Isla Patterson had run 24:58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Carl Avery travelled to Frankfurt to run in the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon, which was won by Kenyan Benard Biwott in a very fast time of 2 hours 5 minutes 54 seconds.

Still in the excellent form which he showed recently in the Northern and National Relays, Avery clocked 2:17:09 for the 26.2 miles, finishing in 20th place overall. He was also the second Over-35 runner.

Closer to home, Morpeth Harriers occupied the first six places in Saturday’s Carlisle Park parkrun, with St Andrews student James Tilley taking up the opportunity to get a hard run in on a trip back from university.

Tilley came first in a time of 16:24, a good time on what is the most challenging of local courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He finished ahead of club colleague Sam Hancox, who clocked 17:34, although Hancox was handicapped by an unfortunate misdirection at one point.

Over-45 veteran Dave Stabler finished in third place in 18:33.