Nick Swinburn won the popular Powburn Show Fell Race. Picture: Glen Mcwilliams

An early part of the day’s programme, the fell race got under way in light showers, but they certainly didn’t hamper the performance of race winner Nick Swinburn, who looked in fine form once again.

Representing Northumberland Fell Runners (NFR), Swinburn won in a time of 22 minutes 25 seconds for the four mile course and finished nearly 30 seconds ahead of second placed Kurt Heron (22:54) with Liam McDonough third (23:40).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth Harrier Cat Macdonald was first female finisher and also sixth overall in a time of 24:46, over a minute ahead of second placed NFR member Molly Pace (26:10) with veteran Kath Davis third (28:45).

Alistair Macdonald was 14th in 27:27 and youngster Jack Dhawar was the second Junior home.

On the other side of the globe, triathlete Dan Dixon, who last week had raced at the Sunderland Triathlon weekend, was in action in South Korea, taking part in the Elite Men’s race at the World Triathlon Cup in Yeongdo, where the athletes faced challenging conditions as the air and humidity temperatures were high.