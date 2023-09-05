Morpeth Harrier Cat is queen of the mountains as she comes second in iconic fell race
One of the country’s oldest and certainly most iconic fell races, the race starts and finishes in Fort William before a circular route taking in the summit at 4,409 feet.
Representing Bellahouston Road Runners, with whom she is registered to run when across the border, a fine descent saw Cat get ahead of multiple winner Sharon Taylor towards the foot of the mountain to finish in a time of 2:6:23, just minutes behind York Knavesmire Harrier Rose Mather.
The race was won by Finlay Wild of Lochaber AC for the 12th consecutive year with a time of 1:35:26.
Catriona’s father Alistair also ran well, finishing 128th and second Over 60 in 2:20:08, with club colleague Gary Mason finishing in 337th in 3:00:31 as one of the contingent of Northumberland Fell Runners who travelled to the event.
Also taking on a big challenge was Morpeth Harrier Claire Calverley, who completed the Bullock Smithy Hike Ultra 56.
With runners competing through the small hours of Saturday into Sunday in unseasonably warm conditions, only 154 of the 280 who had entered finished.
Claire was 20th overall, and the third female home.
Closer to home, The Anne Allan Alnwick Trail Race charity run took place in the Ingram Valley on Saturday.
Run in memory of the much missed Alnwick Harrier, the race raises funds for MND.
Fittingly perhaps, Alnwick’s Nick Briggs was the winner in 32 minutes 41 seconds, with Morpeth’s Lindsey Quinn fourth overall and the first female finisher. Club colleague Steve Haswell was third.