Morpeth Harrier Bertie Marr heads back from uni to defend his Alwinton Show fell race title

Bertie Marr with his winner's trophy.

With the fields that are normally reserved for parking at Druridge Bay unusable due to last week’s heavy rain, the scheduled North East Harrier League cross country fixture at the venue was cancelled, but the Fell Race at the Alwinton Border Shepherds’ Show went ahead on Saturday, where once again it was Morpeth Harrier and Rothbury resident Bertie Marr who took the spoils.

Now studying in his first year at Sheffield University, Marr made the journey back north in the hope of defending the title he’d won last year, but only succeeded this time after a close race with club colleague Tom Prentice, with Marr clocking 19 minutes 27 seconds over the sharp, three mile up and down course and Prentice 19:47. Fellow Morpeth Harrier Rob Balmbra battled with blisters to come home fourth.

Experienced Northumberland Fell Runner Karen Robertson was first woman in 24:46, with Morpeth’s Robyn Bennett second.

The following day saw the 38th running of the popular Abbey Dash in Leeds over the traditional fast and flat, out and back route from the city’s Victorian town hall to Kirkstall Abbey, with over 5,500 finishing.

The men’s race was won in a time of 28 minutes 58 seconds with equally fast times recorded in the women’s, where the winner clocked 31:36.

Some seven Morpeth Harriers took part, with an in-form Carl Avery sixth and first Over-35 in 29:12 and Finn Brodie 10th in 29:28.

Phil Winkler was 33rd in 30:41, young Joe Dixon 38th in a personal best of 30:44 for fourth team counter, Sam Hancox 57th in 31:07, Andrew Lawrence 141st in 33:39, while Rob Hancox beat the 40-minute barrier, clocking 39:09.