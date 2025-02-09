Morpeth go top of hockey Premier League

Morpeth hockey firsts have gone top of the YNE Women’s Premier Division.

Caitlin Cottee struck twice in their 3-0 win over Lindum and when former leaders Sheffield were held 1-1 at Newcastle, it put Morpeth into pole position on goal difference.

The green and gold went ahead in the 14th minute and Cottee added to the tally in the 53rd and 70th minutes to give them the valuable points.

Morpeth have a free weekend and go to City of York on the 22nd looking to cement top spot as they also have two games in hand on the sides below them.