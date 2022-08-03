Morpeth athletes complete gruelling Lakeland 50 & 100

Fell running.

The 100-mile ‘ Ultra Tour of the Lake District’ describes itself as ‘the most spectacular long distance trail race which has ever taken place in the UK’ and covers a circular route that takes in 6300m of ascent over bridleways and footpaths. The Lakeland 50 is run over the 2nd half of the 100-mile course, but is scarcely any sort of an easy option, with 3100m of ascent on rough terrain.

Starting and finsihing in Coniston, the 100-route takes in popular dales such as Dunnerdale, Eskdale and Wasdale and towns including Keswick and Ambleside.

With a 6pm start on Friday evening and a cut-off of 10am on Sunday, the event is certainly not one for the faint-hearted or the unprepared, with the organisers noting: ‘The drop out rate for this event is a warning signal for anyone contemplating entry…consider the preparation, consider the hours, and consider what it takes to complete the Lakeland 100. If it was easy, it wouldn’t be an achievement. There are few things in life for which you will have to work so hard.’

Butters had a fine run to finish 36th overall in a fantastic time of 27:15:16.

The event was won by fellow North Easterner Ali Bailey of Gateshead Harriers in a time of 20:46 with Emma Stuart 1st female home in 23:5.