Morpeth angler is named National Bank Angling champion 2023

A Morpeth angler hooked the big prize when Chatton Trout Fishery hosted the final of the National Still Water Championship at the weekend.

By Bob Smith
Published 2nd May 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read
Morpeth angler Ali Tait with his trophy. Picture: Angling Trust CompetitionsMorpeth angler Ali Tait with his trophy. Picture: Angling Trust Competitions
Morpeth angler Ali Tait with his trophy. Picture: Angling Trust Competitions

Thirty-two competitors from all over the country qualified at several venues to compete in the final on Sunday (April 30), writes Bob Smith.

I visited Chatton on Saturday and it was busy, with lots of finalists practising and trying to work out what flies and tactics to use.

Conditions on Saturday were not easy and the anglers were struggling to catch regularly.

Sunday saw the weather in a changeable mood, with conditions changing several times during the competition on Ross and Dunnydeer Lakes.

The top six rods on the day go on to form the National 2023 Still Water Team.

The winner, with 12 trout to his net, was Morpeth angler Ali Tait.

Ali is a regular rod at Chatton and Thrunton Fisheries, and at Thrunton he is often seen paddling around fishing from his float tube.

Ali told me several months ago that he was going to make a determined effort to make the national team this year, and not only has he made the team, he is the AT-TEFF National Bank Angling Champion for 2023.

The other qualifiers to make the team were all from the North East and are Paul Runec, David Neilson, Gareth Tilley, Brian Blackett and Josh Piper, with James Stevenson the reserve.

They will represent England in a match in Scotland later this year.

Congratulations to all those who made the team and to all the others who travelled to participate, better luck next time.

