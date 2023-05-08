Runners taking part in Ashington Hirst Running Club's Spring Relays. Picture: AHRC

The chilly weather didn’t deter people and 72 runners undertook the two-mile course, with prizes available for the first five teams home.

The club, which was formed in 2014, encourages runners of all abilities to test themselves in teams of three, with the aim of making this club race as inclusive as possible by matching like-for-like runners along each of the three legs of the relay.

A record 24 teams took part.

The Under-15 Juniors were well represented in the relays, as were other age categories, with several club records being broken, including Charlie Embleton (U15), who ran his leg in 12.15, and Wilf Hutchinson (70+) in an amazing 15.31.

Sam Gair shaved more time from the ladies’ U35 record and ran in at 12.09.

Stephen Land continued his impressive form in the 60-64 group, crossing the line in 13.24, hot on the heels of U21 Finlay Douglas, who ran in at 13.04.

As a club firmly rooted in the local community, all its club events raise money for a local charity, and a tea and cake stall raised £240 for the Ashington Life Centre.

Next up for the ‘Hirsties’ is the Gordon Smith Relays on Wednesday (May 10) with another large club entry, this time members will be testing themselves against runners from other clubs from the North East.