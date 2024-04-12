Action from the 2023 event in Bamburgh.

Competitors in the standard distance race organised by Wild Deer Events trail run for 10k, spend 40k in the saddle on a bike and then finish with another 5km of trail running.

There is also a sprint distance course which involves 5km of trail running, 20 km road cycling then another 2.5km trail run to the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Bell of Elswick Harriers won the standard race last year in a time of 1.10.58 from a field of 68 entrants. Claire Harlow of North Shields Polytechnic club was the first female back in fifth overall with a time of 1.17.22.

“This year we will have a Sprint and Standard Duathlon as well as a 50k,100k and 100-mile cycle sportive. We currently have over 550 entries in total which will likely increase to over 600 before the event,” said operations director Sarah Brown.

The duathlon takes place on Sunday (14th April) and starts at 9am.