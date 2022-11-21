Denny Shy, with his trophies and mnedals from the National Youth Champiuonships.

The 16 year-old from Ashington, had already won two world titles last month, competing against 25 countries at the M&S arena in Liverpool.

He continued with success at the National Youth Championships at Grantham where he won both of his categories convincingly and is now looking forward to competing at the European Championships in Switzerland in early December.

Denny trains at Ashington Karate Club with Sensei Jill Kelly 6th Dan and Sensei Trish Bruce 6th Dan.

For further details on Ashington Karate Club tel 07801503179 0r 07930324556.