Millie's the golden girl at 'National' Triathlon

Pedal power from Millie Breese, and right, on the podium, winning gold, in the individual triathlon and the National School Games.

The school games brings together 1300 of the countries top young athletes from 10 different disciplines including para-athletes, giving them the “Olympic” experience, with opening and medal ceremonies.

Millie represented the North East region in the individual triathlon event and was also part of a mixed North East relay triathlon team.

She had a successful weekend winning individual gold and team bronze.

The individual triathlon was spilt over two days. First event on day one was an aquathlon (swim/run) with the swim in Loughborough’s enormous 50m pool set up in open-water format, followed by a 2.3km run.

Millie won her heat comfortably by 16 seconds. The final was 90 minutes after the heats leaving little time for recovery and fuelling. Millie, out of swim in second place, chased down her opponent in the three lap foot race, to take the overall win by five seconds.

On day two of the triathlon the athletes completed in a timed ‘figure of 8’ technical bike skills course, followed by a 10km cycle and a run off the bike. Millie, once again taking things in her stride and carrying her lead from day one forward, led from start to finish completing the 10km bike in strong wind conditions riding the course solo keeping ahead of the chasing pack to take overall gold medal position.

Day three saw Millie competing in the triathlon mixed relay with North East team mates Ellie Van Der Merwe, Harry Courtney and Brandon Pye. Each athlete did a 350m swim, 4km cycle and 1500m run before tagging the next athlete. Millie was first off in leg one finishing in third place. The rest of the team all worked amazingly well to finish in bronze medal position overall.