Stephen Miller, who is targeting the World and European Championships in 2023.

The 42-year-old from Cramlington has lost count of the number of times he has won the national title in the club throw FS32, adding another to his collection in July.

While he was disappointed not to make his seventh ParalympicsGB squad for Tokyo 2021, Miller is targeting the World and European Championships next year.

But looking beyond his medal-laden career, Miller is delighted to continue passing on his wealth of experience to the next generation of athletes with his charity SMILE Through Sport.

“You can’t stop the ageing process unfortunately,” admitted Miller. “The body doesn’t react as well as it used to. But I’m still fit and still healthy.

“I need a bit more time to recover but I’m still enjoying the sport and still enjoying the challenge.

“My target is to compete at the next European Championships. There’s a World Championships in Paris next year and it will be tough to get in the team for that.

“I’m still supporting the team and helping them out as much as I can to try and pass on my experience. That’s the thing I most enjoy, seeing the impact it can have and how my stories can help people develop a different way of thinking.”

With no major championships in 2022, Miller has been keeping fit by competing domestically and he has ramped up his public speaking appearances as well.

Miller is also involved in an advisory capacity with ParalympicsGB, making use of his extensive and prestigious career to inspire those at the start of their journey.

“When you’ve been competing for 29 years you build up a lot of stories,” said Miller. “But one of the biggest ones was competing in London and being the team captain at the Paralympics in 2012.

"It was a great experience but it was the only time in my career that I didn’t win a medal.”