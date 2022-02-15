Message getting through that youngsters are the future of angling

The message is getting through that getting youngsters hooked is the key to future of fly fishing.

Now the message that youngsters are the future of the fly fishing sport seems to be registering. I’m happy to hear a number of events are coming to fruition soon. First there is the fly tying session at Thrunton Long Crag Fishery on February 23 from 10 to noon. Contact the fishery for details and booking.

Chatton Trout Fishery is working with two schools, The Holy Trinity in Berwick, and Ford School on ‘Trout in the Classroom, project. The pupils are working with the Tweed Foundation and have hatched trout eggs in their classroom. They are releasing the young trout, Alvin,into the lakes at Chatton this week. Later in the summer the pupils are returning to the fishery to study insect hatches and the other wildlife. The youngsters will then be given the opportunity to tie flies and how to fly fish.

Last summer I helped the Northumbrian Anglers Federation run a’Try River Angling’ weekend. It proved to be very popular and his Grace the Duke of Northumberland came along to give his valued support. I gather a number of people who attended last year have bought fishing permits for the Coquet this year. That is the acid test, getting new faces onto the river.

Consequently, the Federation have decided to run two weekend this year. Although the venue has to be decided I have been informed that the weekends from Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30 and Friday, June 10 to Monday, June 13 will be used for the events. All tackle will be made available and coaches will be there to help everyone including absolute beginners.Should anyone be interested please contact the Federation Secretary on 07955855847 to book a place.

Thrunton Long Crag held the Puddle Pairs Competition at the weekend. The qualifiers were, 1st, Dean and Glen Appleby, 2nd, Keith Forster and Lee Abbot and 3rd were Kris Munro and Carl Dresser.