Men and women hockey players in Morpeth join forces to make a new Morpeth Hockey Club

Morpeth has a new combined hockey club.

After almost 100 years of existing separately, the men’s and women’s hockey clubs in Morpeth have combined.

Morpeth Men’s Hockey Club, which was founded in 1922, and Morpeth Ladies Hockey Club, which started in 1928, have joined forces to form a new Morpeth Hockey Club.

Based at Morpeth Cricket, Hockey and Tennis Club at Longhirst Hall, the club has its own facilities and club house which is rare for hockey clubs in the North East area.

It offers ladies’, men’s, and junior hockey, with the junior teams competing in national competitions.

There are three ladies’ and three men’s teams, with the ladies first team narrowly missing promotion to the National Conference North League this season.

New members are very welcome at this family-friendly club.

Chairperson Graeme Jorgenson said: “Morpeth is an historic club based in the North East and has developed generations of hockey players.

“Whilst we have administratively become one club, we are focused on providing fantastic opportunities for all members within hockey.

“We are a family club with many of our members being at the club since being juniors and are now supporting the next generation.

“We are hoping to update our playing facilities so this club can continue for another 100 years.”

The club is fundraising to refresh its facilities, including acquiring a new pitch, and welcomes any sponsorship. Advertising packages are available.

Anyone who would like to play hockey is welcome at the club, which is running the England Hockey return to hockey initiative on Saturdays at 2pm until July 12. Contact [email protected].