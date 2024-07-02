Members of karate club with bases in Blyth and Cramlington take home seven championship medals
Competitors were entered in categories for both Kata (set forms) and Kumite (sparring), as well as team events and left with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.
Emelia Walker was successful in two Kata events, placing third in both the 10 and Under Junior Kata and the Under-16 Junior Grade Kata, very narrowly missing out on a silver medal by 0.1 in both events.
Nasreen Khathun was third in the Senior Female Kumite, losing out to an international competitor.
Christina Hart finished with a silver medal in the Adult Kyu Grade Kata, reaching the final for the second year in a row.
More success was achieved in the Boys’ Kumite 11-14 years. In the Over 5ft section, Isaac Neave came third and Liam Stead was second.
In the Under 5ft section, Jay Crosby won gold without a single point scored against him all day.
The three of them narrowly missed out on a place in the mixed team kata event, despite this being their first time entering as a team.
Club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan, and Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan, said: “It takes a lot of courage to get up in front of a large crowd to represent your club, but each competitor performed with an excellent attitude, and showed great support and team spirit for each other throughout the day.
“To have these excellent results in both Kata and Kumite shows the skills our club can perform in both disciplines, but most importantly displayed how hard they all work, we are very proud of them all.”
Kokoro is a Japanese word translating as heart, mind and spirit, which Gemma said the club pushes in each training session.
They train at the Isabella Community Centre in Blyth and Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington five nights a week and take adult and children beginners from the age of five.
For more information on joining the club, contact Gemma on 07587 166997.
